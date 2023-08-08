Back to top

Par Petroleum (PARR) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Par Petroleum (PARR - Free Report) reported $1.78 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 15.3%. EPS of $1.73 for the same period compares to $3.31 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +13.62% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.57 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.20, the EPS surprise was +44.17%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Par Petroleum performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Refining - Feedstocks Throughput: 162300 MBBL/D versus 156915 MBBL/D estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Hawaii Refinery - Feedstocks Throughput: 84.1 MBBL/D versus the two-analyst average estimate of 83.58 MBBL/D.
  • Retail sales volumes: 29373 Kgal compared to the 27513.75 Kgal average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Wyoming Refinery - Feedstocks Throughput: 16.7 MBBL/D compared to the 15.98 MBBL/D average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Washington Refinery - Feedstocks Throughput: 40.9 MBBL/D compared to the 41.08 MBBL/D average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Refining: $128.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $96.35 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Logistics: $25.96 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $22.54 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Retail: $17.95 million versus $17.33 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Par Petroleum have returned +16.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

