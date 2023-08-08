Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Cabot (CBT) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Cabot (CBT - Free Report) reported $968 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 15.8%. EPS of $1.42 for the same period compares to $1.73 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -15.48% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.15 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.56, the EPS surprise was -8.97%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Cabot performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Reinforcement Materials: $624 million versus $710.26 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.7% change.
  • Net Sales- Unallocated and Other: $37 million compared to the $58.61 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -47.1% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Performance Chemicals: $307 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $399.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -17.5%.
  • Segment Earnings Before Interest and Taxes- Performance Chemicals: $32 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $37.05 million.
  • Segment Earnings Before Interest and Taxes- Reinforcement Materials: $132 million versus $132.32 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Cabot have returned +3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

