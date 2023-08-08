Back to top

American Equity (AEL) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, American Equity Investment (AEL - Free Report) reported revenue of $542.69 million, down 8.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.62, compared to $0.98 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $555.03 million, representing a surprise of -2.23%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1.82%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.65.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how American Equity performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Premiums and other considerations: $2.52 million compared to the $4.61 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Net investment income: $542.69 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $559.96 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.4%.
  • Annuity product charges: $71.64 million versus $59.59 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +29.1% change.
  • Revenues- Surrender charges: $33.78 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $19.79 million.
  • Revenues- Lifetime income benefit rider fees: $37.87 million versus $37.74 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Other revenue: $16.74 million compared to the $19.47 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +82% year over year.
Shares of American Equity have returned +1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

