We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
3 Nuveen Mutual Funds for Scintillating Returns
Nuveen Investments, headquartered in Chicago, IL, was founded in 1898 by John Nuveen. The company aims to provide financial services to its clients using a multi-boutique structure. It provides these services through an independent team, comprising Nuveen Asset Management, Winslow Capital and Symphony.
Nuveen is the number one farmland assets manager in the world and a leader in alternative investments. In its Multi-Asset Solutions, the company had $1.1 trillion of assets under management as of Mar 31, 2023. Nuveen offers a wide range of asset classes and products, ranging from equity and alternative funds to municipal and taxable fixed-income bond funds.
Below, we share with you three top-ranked Nuveen mutual funds, viz., Nuveen Small/Mid Cap Value Fund (NSMCX - Free Report) , Nuveen International Value Fund (NAIGX - Free Report) and Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG Fund (NWCAX - Free Report) . Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Nuveen mutual funds.
Nuveen Small/Mid Cap Value Fund invests most of its assets along with borrowings, if any, in equity securities of domestic companies with market capitalization equivalent to that of the companies listed on the Russell 2500 Value Index at the time of purchase. NSMCX also invests a comparatively small portion of its net assets in equity securities of foreign companies, including emerging markets.
Nuveen Small/Mid Cap Value Fund has three-year annualized returns of 18.4%. As of the end of March 2023, NSMCX held 59 issues, with 2.7% of its assets invested in Nvent Electric.
Nuveen International Value Fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in equity securities of companies domiciled in countries other than the United States. NAIGX advisors choose to invest in securities of small, mid and large capitalizations.
Nuveen International Value has three-year annualized returns of 13%. James T. Stephenson has been one of the fund managers of NAIGX since February 2018.
Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG Fund invests most of its assets in equity and non equity securities of U.S. companies. NWCAX advisors evaluate each company's ESG performance in relation to peers as part of its evaluative process.
Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG Fund has three-year annualized returns of 10.1%. NWCAX has an expense ratio of 0.91% compared with the category average of 0.99%.
To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Nuveen mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Nuveen mutual funds.
Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?
Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>