Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Century Casinos (CNTY) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2023, Century Casinos (CNTY - Free Report) reported revenue of $136.76 million, up 23.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.06, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.58% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $130.77 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.01, the EPS surprise was -700.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Century Casinos performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenue- Canada: $18.83 million compared to the $19.40 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.1% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenue- United States: $94.41 million compared to the $95.25 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +34.3% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenue- Poland: $23.52 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $23.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.3%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Century Casinos here>>>

Shares of Century Casinos have returned +7.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Century Casinos, Inc. (CNTY) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise