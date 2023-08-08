Back to top

Easterly Government Properties (DEA) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Easterly Government Properties (DEA - Free Report) reported $71.37 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.9%. EPS of $0.29 for the same period compares to $0.08 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $70.64 million, representing a surprise of +1.03%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.29.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Easterly Government Properties performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Tenant reimbursements: $2.50 million versus $1.40 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +172.9% change.
  • Revenues- Rental income: $67.76 million versus $68.01 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.8% change.
  • Diluted Earnings per share: $0.05 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.05.
Shares of Easterly Government Properties have returned +0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

