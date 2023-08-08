Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Sealed Air (SEE) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Sealed Air (SEE - Free Report) reported $1.38 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.6%. EPS of $0.80 for the same period compares to $1.01 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42 billion, representing a surprise of -2.47%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +17.65%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.68.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Sealed Air performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Food: $880.60 million versus $890.13 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.3% change.
  • Net sales- Protective: $500.20 million versus $527.23 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18.3% change.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Food: $191 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $189.70 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate expenses and unallocated costs: -$6.60 million versus -$4.37 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Protective: $95.90 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $96.59 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Sealed Air here>>>

Shares of Sealed Air have returned +5.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise