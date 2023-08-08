Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Restaurant Brands (QSR) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Restaurant Brands (QSR - Free Report) reported $1.78 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.3%. EPS of $0.85 for the same period compares to $0.82 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.75 billion, representing a surprise of +1.65%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.84%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.76.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Restaurant Brands performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable Sales - BK - Global: 10.2% compared to the 4.99% average estimate based on eight analysts.
  • Comparable sales growth-PLK: 6.3% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 3.66%.
  • Comparable Sales - TH - Global: 11.4% versus 6.23% estimated by eight analysts on average.
  • Restaurant Count - TH - Global: 5662 compared to the 5672.86 average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Advertising revenues and other services: $289 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $277.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.3%.
  • Sales: $744 million compared to the $759.15 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.1% year over year.
  • Franchise and property revenues: $742 million versus $706.87 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.8% change.
  • Revenues- PLK (Popeyes brand): $183 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $178.40 million.
  • Revenues- FHS: $48 million compared to the $39.75 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenues- TH (Tim Hortons brand): $1.02 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.01 billion.
  • Revenues- BK (Burger King brand): $529 million compared to the $488.31 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • System-wide sales- FHS: $307 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $305.95 million.
Shares of Restaurant Brands have returned -1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

