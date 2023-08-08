We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Compared to Estimates, Restaurant Brands (QSR) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Restaurant Brands (QSR - Free Report) reported $1.78 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.3%. EPS of $0.85 for the same period compares to $0.82 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.75 billion, representing a surprise of +1.65%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.84%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.76.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Restaurant Brands performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Comparable Sales - BK - Global: 10.2% compared to the 4.99% average estimate based on eight analysts.
- Comparable sales growth-PLK: 6.3% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 3.66%.
- Comparable Sales - TH - Global: 11.4% versus 6.23% estimated by eight analysts on average.
- Restaurant Count - TH - Global: 5662 compared to the 5672.86 average estimate based on seven analysts.
- Advertising revenues and other services: $289 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $277.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.3%.
- Sales: $744 million compared to the $759.15 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.1% year over year.
- Franchise and property revenues: $742 million versus $706.87 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.8% change.
- Revenues- PLK (Popeyes brand): $183 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $178.40 million.
- Revenues- FHS: $48 million compared to the $39.75 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Revenues- TH (Tim Hortons brand): $1.02 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.01 billion.
- Revenues- BK (Burger King brand): $529 million compared to the $488.31 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- System-wide sales- FHS: $307 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $305.95 million.
Shares of Restaurant Brands have returned -1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.