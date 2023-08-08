Back to top

Compared to Estimates, AMC Entertainment (AMC) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

AMC Entertainment (AMC - Free Report) reported $1.35 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.6%. EPS of $0.00 for the same period compares to -$0.24 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.29 billion, representing a surprise of +4.46%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +100.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.05.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how AMC Entertainment performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Food and beverage: $488.20 million compared to the $446 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +23.1% year over year.
  • Revenues- Other theatre: $115.60 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $117.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.6%.
  • Revenues- Admissions: $744.10 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $727.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.3%.
Shares of AMC Entertainment have returned +20.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

