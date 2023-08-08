Haemonetics (HAE) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Back to top

Haemonetics (HAE - Free Report) reported $311.33 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 19.1%. EPS of $1.05 for the same period compares to $0.58 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $297.92 million, representing a surprise of +4.50%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +38.16%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.76.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Haemonetics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net revenues- Plasma: $138.61 million compared to the $111.93 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +35.4% year over year.
  • Net revenues- Blood Center: $67.34 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $60.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.5%.
  • Net business unit revenues: $305.56 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $287.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.1%.
  • Net revenues- Service: $5.77 million versus $5.52 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.8% change.
  • Net revenues- Hospital: $99.61 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $112.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.6%.
Shares of Haemonetics have returned +3.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

