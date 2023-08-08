Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Aug 8, 2023

  • Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. ((KKR - Free Report) ) rose 2.7% after the company reported second-quarter 2023 earnings of $0.73 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.71 per share.
  • Sage Therapeutics, Inc.’s ((SAGE - Free Report) ) shares plummeted 53.6% after the company reported second-quarter 2023 loss of $2.68 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $2.53 per share.
  • Shares of Viatris Inc. ((VTRS - Free Report) ) jumped 3.9% after the company reported second-quarter 2023 earnings of $0.75 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.71 per share.
  • Freshpet, Inc.’s ((FRPT - Free Report) ) shares soared 11.5% after the company reported second-quarter 2023 loss of $0.35 per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.38 per share.  

