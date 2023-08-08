Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY - Free Report) reported $296.75 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.6%. EPS of $0.24 for the same period compares to $0.22 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $295.78 million, representing a surprise of +0.33%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +26.32%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.19.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Bentley Systems, Incorporated performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Revenue - YoY growth: 10.6% versus 9.94% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR): $1.11 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.10 billion.
  • Revenue - Subscriptions - YoY growth: 11.7% versus 11.48% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Services: $25.79 million versus $25.83 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.1% change.
  • Revenues- Subscriptions: $259.24 million compared to the $258.85 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.7% year over year.
  • Revenues- Perpetual licenses: $11.72 million versus $10.40 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.5% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Bentley Systems, Incorporated here>>>

Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated have returned -2.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

