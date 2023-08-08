Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About SeaWorld (SEAS) Q2 Earnings

SeaWorld (SEAS - Free Report) reported $496.03 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.7%. EPS of $1.35 for the same period compares to $1.62 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $494.19 million, representing a surprise of +0.37%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -24.16%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.78.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how SeaWorld performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total revenue per capita: $80.80 compared to the $82.74 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Attendance: 6139 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 6381.27.
  • Admissions per capita: $43.96 versus $45.49 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • In-Park per capita spending: $36.84 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $37.52.
  • Food, merchandise and other: $226.14 million compared to the $237.76 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.4% year over year.
  • Admissions: $269.89 million compared to the $286.29 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for SeaWorld here>>>

Shares of SeaWorld have returned -3.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

