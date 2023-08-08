Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Enfusion, Inc. (ENFN) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2023, Enfusion, Inc. (ENFN - Free Report) reported revenue of $42.72 million, up 16.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.04, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $44.58 million, representing a surprise of -4.17%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -20.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.05.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Enfusion, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Platform subscriptions: $39.61 million versus $41.46 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18% change.
  • Revenues- Managed services: $2.95 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22.9%.
  • Revenues- Other: $0.17 million compared to the $0.26 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -71.6% year over year.
Shares of Enfusion, Inc. have returned -10.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

