Compared to Estimates, Global-e Online Ltd. (GLBE) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Global-e Online Ltd. (GLBE - Free Report) reported $133.31 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 52.7%. EPS of -$0.22 for the same period compares to -$0.31 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.75% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $128.49 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.26, the EPS surprise was +15.38%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Global-e Online Ltd. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Gross Merchandise Value: 825.03 million compared to the 777.2 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenue by Category- Fulfillment services: $73.78 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $71.29 million.
  • Revenue by Category- Service fees: $59.53 million versus $57.30 million estimated by five analysts on average.
Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. have returned -5.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

