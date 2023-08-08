Back to top

New York Times (NYT) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2023, New York Times Co. (NYT - Free Report) reported revenue of $590.85 million, up 6.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.38, compared to $0.24 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.20% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $578.14 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.21, the EPS surprise was +80.95%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how New York Times performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Print subscriptions: 690 versus 690 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total digital-only subscription revenues: $269.77 million compared to the $226.21 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13% year over year.
  • Advertising Revenues- Total Digital: $73.80 million compared to the $66.70 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.5% year over year.
  • Advertising Revenues- Total Print: $43.97 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $42.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.6%.
  • Revenue- Other: $63.49 million versus $43.61 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.1% change.
  • Print subscription revenues- Domestic home delivery subscription: $126.02 million compared to the $125.44 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Print subscription revenues- Single-copy, NYT International and other subscription: $13.79 million versus $13.24 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Advertising: $117.77 million versus $109.56 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.3% change.
  • Revenues- Subscription: $409.59 million versus $409.54 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.8% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for New York Times here>>>

Shares of New York Times have returned +0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

