Compared to Estimates, Lilly (LLY) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2023, Eli Lilly (LLY - Free Report) reported revenue of $8.31 billion, up 28.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.11, compared to $1.25 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.55 billion, representing a surprise of +10.05%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.57%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.98.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Lilly performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Net Sales- Cyramza (Ramucirumab /IMC-1121B) - US: $115 million versus $95.02 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24.2% change.
- Net Sales- International-Humulin [$M]: $61 million compared to the $63.14 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.9% year over year.
- Net Sales- International-Humalog [$M]: $210.60 million compared to the $184.48 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.1% year over year.
- Net Sales- International-Forteo [$M]: $50.60 million compared to the $47.45 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15.7% year over year.
- Net Sales- Forteo [$M]: $148 million versus $115.80 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.9% change.
- Net Sales- Immunology: $928.50 million versus $900.83 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.6% change.
- Net Sales- Taltz (Ixekizumab / LY2439821 / IL-17) - Total: $703.90 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $672.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.1%.
- Net Sales- Olumiant/Baricitinib (LY3009104)/JAK1/JAK2 Inhibitor- Total: $218.90 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $220.52 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.6%.
- Net Sales- Alimta [$M]: $60.90 million compared to the $56.61 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -73.3% year over year.
- Net Sales- Oncology [$M]: $1.67 billion compared to the $1.53 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.1% year over year.
- Net Sales- Neurosciences: $387.20 million versus $351.69 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.7% change.
- Net Sales- Verzenio- Total: $926.80 million compared to the $908.18 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +57.5% year over year.
Shares of Lilly have returned +0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.