Compared to Estimates, Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2023, Healthcare Realty Trust (HR - Free Report) reported revenue of $338.14 million, up 132.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.39, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $333.6 million, representing a surprise of +1.36%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -2.50%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.40.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Healthcare Realty Trust performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Rental income: $329.68 million versus $327.54 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +134.4% change.
  • Revenues- Other operating: $4.23 million compared to the $4.63 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Earnings per Share (Diluted): -$0.22 compared to the -$0.13 average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust have returned +4.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

