Novavax (NVAX) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Novavax (NVAX - Free Report) reported revenue of $424.43 million, up 128.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.58, compared to -$6.53 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +64.75% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $257.62 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$1.24, the EPS surprise was +146.77%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Novavax performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Product sales: $285.16 million compared to the $166.55 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Revenue- Grants: $137.08 million compared to the $86.70 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Revenue- Royalties and other: $2.18 million compared to the $5.48 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -90.4% year over year.
Shares of Novavax have returned -19.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

