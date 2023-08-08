Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Medical Properties (MPW) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Medical Properties (MPW - Free Report) reported $337.4 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 15.7%. EPS of $0.48 for the same period compares to $0.32 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $352.81 million, representing a surprise of -4.37%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +26.32%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.38.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Medical Properties performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Straight-line rent: -$39.33 million compared to the $56.09 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -167.2% year over year.
  • Revenues- Interest and other income: $60.77 million compared to the $37.99 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +25% year over year.
  • Revenues- Rent billed: $247.49 million versus $251.64 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.6% change.
  • Revenues- Income from financing leases: $68.47 million versus $13.07 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +32% change.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): -$0.07 versus $0.22 estimated by four analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Medical Properties here>>>

Shares of Medical Properties have returned +7.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise