Compared to Estimates, Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2023, Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP - Free Report) reported revenue of $944.96 million, up 7.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.20, compared to $1.07 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $915.6 million, representing a surprise of +3.21%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.14%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.12.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Horizon Therapeutics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales- Krystexxa: $244.30 million compared to the $205.38 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +45.6% year over year.
  • Sales- Procysbi: $53.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $50.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.3%.
  • Sales- Tepezza: $445.50 million compared to the $492.43 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.2% year over year.
  • Sales- Pennsaid: $7 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -70.3%.
  • Sales- Actimmune: $29 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $30.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.3%.
  • Sales- Ravicti: $88.40 million versus $84.76 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.8% change.
  • Sales- Uplizna: $68.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $45.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +76.4%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Horizon Therapeutics here>>>

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics have returned -1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

