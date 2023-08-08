Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Playtika (PLTK) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2023, Playtika Holding (PLTK - Free Report) reported revenue of $642.8 million, down 2.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.21, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $652.87 million, representing a surprise of -1.54%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.21.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Playtika performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average DPUs: 0.31 million versus 0.32 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Average Daily Payer Conversion: 3.6% compared to the 3.8% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Average MAUs: 28.3 million compared to the 31.1 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Average DAUs: 8.6 million compared to the 9.25 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • ARPDAU: $0.83 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.77.
View all Key Company Metrics for Playtika here>>>

Shares of Playtika have returned -11% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise