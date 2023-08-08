Back to top

Macerich (MAC) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2023, Macerich (MAC - Free Report) reported revenue of $212.37 million, up 4.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.40, compared to -$0.07 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.90% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $218.71 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.42, the EPS surprise was -4.76%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Macerich performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Management Companies revenues: $8.04 million versus $7.24 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.3% change.
  • Leasing Revenue- Tenant recoveries: $56.94 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $59 million.
  • Leasing Revenue- Minimum rents: $123.55 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $123.55 million.
  • Leasing Revenue- Percentage rents: $4.51 million versus $8.47 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): -$0.07 compared to the -$0.06 average estimate based on six analysts.
Shares of Macerich have returned +11.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

