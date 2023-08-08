Back to top

Perrigo (PRGO) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Perrigo (PRGO - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.19 billion, up 6.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.63, compared to $0.43 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.18 billion, representing a surprise of +0.72%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +16.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.54.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Perrigo performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI): $442.40 million compared to the $414.92 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Sales- Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA): $750.80 million compared to the $769.70 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Consumer Self-Care International (GP)- Proforma/Adjusted (CSCI): $232.80 million compared to the $220.67 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Consumer Self-Care Americas (GP)- Proforma/Adjusted (CSCA): $229 million versus $226.84 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Perrigo have returned +11.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

