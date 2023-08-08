Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Gol Linhas (GOL) Posts Impressive Traffic Numbers for July

Read MoreHide Full Article

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL - Free Report) recently reported an impressive year-over-year increase in traffic and capacity for July 2023.

In July, consolidated revenue passenger kilometers (a measure of air traffic) and available seat kilometers (a measure of capacity) increased 6.5% and 3.3%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis. The load factor reached 83.4%. The number of flight departures at GOL in July registered a 10.6% year-over-year jump. Consolidated passengers on board rose 14.5% year over year.

On the domestic front, with revenue passenger kilometers (5%) outpacing available seat kilometers (0.7%), the load factor climbed to 83.5% in July 2023 from 80.1% a year ago.

Domestic departures during the month grew 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On the domestic front, the number of seats increased 9% in July.

International departures soared 53.6% in July on a year-over-year basis. The number of seats rose 54.3% internationally.

On the domestic front, passengers on board rose 13.6% year over year. Internationally, the metric expanded 40.6% year over year.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Gol Linhas currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Some better-ranked stocks for investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector are Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL - Free Report) and Kirby Corporation (KEX - Free Report) , each carrying  a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Delta delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.1%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DAL’s current-year earnings has improved 108.4% year over year.

KEX delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KEX’s current-year earnings has gained 74.8% year over year.  
 


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) - free Zacks report >>

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) - free Zacks report >>

Kirby Corporation (KEX) - free Zacks report >>

Published in

airlines