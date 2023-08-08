Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Techne (TECH) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2023, Techne (TECH - Free Report) reported revenue of $301.32 million, up 4.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.55, compared to $0.51 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $304.71 million, representing a surprise of -1.11%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.55.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Techne performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Organic Growth: 5% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 6.32%.
  • Organic Growth - Diagnostics and Genomics: 10% compared to the 7.6% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Organic Growth - Protein Sciences: 4% compared to the 5.85% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Sales- Diagnostics and Genomics: $79.03 million compared to the $76.52 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.3% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Protein Sciences: $223.01 million versus $227.99 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.8% change.
  • Net Sales- Intersegment revenue: -$0.71 million compared to the -$0.45 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +77.4% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Techne here>>>

Shares of Techne have returned -1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Bio-Techne Corp (TECH) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise