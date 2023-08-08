Back to top

Unity Software (U) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y (Revised)

Unity Software (U - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 7 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 6 cents. The company had reported a loss of 18 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues of $533 million beat the consensus mark by 3.63% and jumped 80% year over year.

The company’s dollar-based net expansion rate was 106% in the reported quarter, down from 121% witnessed in the year-ago quarter. Moreover, the number of customers who contributed more than $100,000 of revenues increased from 1,085 as of Jun 30, 2022, to 1,330 as of Jun 30, 2023. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.94%.

Quarter Details

Revenues from Grow Solutions (63.7% of total revenues) surged 157% year over year to $340 million. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.66%.

Industries (beyond games) represent 30% of the total Create Solutions revenues, same as in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Create Solutions revenues (36.2% of total revenues) increased 17% year over year to $193 million. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.35%.

Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis grew 96.12% year over year to $434.26 million in the reported quarter. However, gross margin expanded 600 basis points on a year-over-year basis to 81%.

Selling and marketing expenses flared up 79.9% year over year to $120.9 million. General and administrative expenses rose 9.95% year over year to $56.1 million. Research and development expenses surged 11.1% year over year to $158.5 million.

Unity Software reported non-GAAP operating profit of $98.7 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s loss of $37.6 million.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flows

As of Jun 30, 2023, cash & cash equivalents and restricted cash were $1.654 billion.

Cash flow from operations was $47.6 million in the reported quarter against net cash used in operating activities of negative $45.89 million in the year-ago quarter.

Guidance

Unity Software projects third-quarter 2023 revenues between $540 million and $550 million. The company estimates revenue growth in the range of 67-70% year over year.

Adjusted EBITDA is estimated between $90 million and $100 million.

For 2023, U expects revenues between $2.12 billion and $2.2 billion. The company estimates revenue growth in the range of 52-58% year over year.

Adjusted EBITDA is estimated between $320 million and $340 million.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Unity Software currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector are Salesforce (CRM - Free Report) , AvidXchange (AVDX - Free Report) and Akamai Technologies (AKAM - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Salesforce shares have rallied 70.7% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for CRM is currently projected at 19.25%.

AvidXchange shares have climbed 21.1% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for AVDX is currently projected at 22.90%.

Akamai shares have gained 9.5% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for AKAM is currently projected at 10%.

