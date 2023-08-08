Back to top

Expeditors International (EXPD) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2023, Expeditors International (EXPD - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.24 billion, down 51.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.30, compared to $2.27 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.88 billion, representing a surprise of -22.20%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -2.99%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.34.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Expeditors International performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Airfreight services: $751.17 million compared to the $966.91 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -53.1% year over year.
  • Customs brokerage and other services: $894.78 million compared to the $1.16 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -27.9% year over year.
  • Revenues- Ocean freight and ocean services: $593.80 million compared to the $753.34 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -66.3% year over year.
Shares of Expeditors International have returned +3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

