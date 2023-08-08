We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Clearway Energy (CWEN) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates, Sales Top
Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN - Free Report) recorded earnings of 33 cents per share in the second quarter of 2023, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 55 cents per share by 30.9%.
Revenues
Total revenues of $406 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $368 million by 10.3%. The top line also improved 10.3% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $368 million.
Highlights of the Release
Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter totaled $316 million compared with $366 million in the year-ago period.
Total operating expenses amounted to $257 million, up 1.6% from the prior-year quarter’s figure of $253 million. This was due to an increase in cost of operations.
Operating income came in at $149 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $1,406 million.
CWEN incurred interest expenses of $55 million compared with $47 million in the prior-year period.
Financial Position
Clearway Energy had cash and cash equivalents of $547 million as of Jun 30, 2023, down from $657 million as of Dec 31, 2022.
Total liquidity as of Jun 30, 2023 was $1,430 million, up 15.2% from $1,366 million as of Dec 31, 2022.
Long-term debt as of Jun 30, 2023 was $6,708 million compared with $6,491 million as of Dec 31, 2022.
Net cash provided by operating activities in the first six months of 2023 totaled $209 million compared with $279 million in the corresponding period of 2022.
Guidance
Clearway Energy lowered its 2023 cash available for distribution (“CAFD”) guidance to the range of $330-$360 million from the previous value of $410, primarily due to weak renewable resource conditions in the current and previous quarters.
The company expects adjusted EBITDA in the range of $1,090-$1,120 million compared $1,170 million in the previous guidance. Cash from operating activities is anticipated to be in the range of $728-$758 million.
Zacks Rank
Clearway Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
