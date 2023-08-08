Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Insulet (PODD) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2023, Insulet (PODD - Free Report) reported revenue of $396.5 million, up 32.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.38, compared to -$0.06 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.26% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $383.97 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.24, the EPS surprise was +58.33%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Insulet performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- U.S. Omnipod: $276.80 million compared to the $275.45 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +40.9% year over year.
  • Revenue- International Omnipod: $103.70 million versus $100.98 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16% change.
  • Revenue- Drug Delivery: $16 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $9.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.7%.
  • Revenue- Total Omnipod: $380.50 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $372.98 million.
Shares of Insulet have returned -8.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

