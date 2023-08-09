Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Doximity (DOCS) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2023, Doximity (DOCS - Free Report) reported revenue of $108.47 million, up 19.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.19, compared to $0.14 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.40% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $106.98 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.15, the EPS surprise was +26.67%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Doximity performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Number of customers with at least $100,000 of revenue: 296 versus 299.73 estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Other: $7.21 million versus $7.41 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.2% change.
  • Revenues- Subscription: $101.26 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $99.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21%.
Shares of Doximity have returned +2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

