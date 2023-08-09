Back to top

The AZEK Company (AZEK) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, The AZEK Company (AZEK - Free Report) reported revenue of $387.55 million, down 1.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.30, compared to $0.29 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.97% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $372.75 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.26, the EPS surprise was +15.38%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how The AZEK Company performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Commercial: $35.95 million versus $38.81 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -30.8% change.
  • Net Sales- Residential: $351.61 million versus $332.09 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.5% change.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Commercial: $8.78 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $8.39 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Residential: $105.50 million compared to the $94.42 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of The AZEK Company have returned +7.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

