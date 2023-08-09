Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Postal Realty Trust (PSTL - Free Report) reported $15.46 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 21.5%. EPS of $0.27 for the same period compares to $0.04 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.89% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.32 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.24, the EPS surprise was +12.50%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Postal Realty Trust performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Rental income: $14.76 million compared to the $14.84 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.7% year over year.
  • Revenues- Fee and other: $0.70 million versus $0.50 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Income (loss) per share- Diluted: $0.03 compared to the $0.02 average estimate based on three analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Postal Realty Trust here>>>

Shares of Postal Realty Trust have returned +0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (PSTL) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise