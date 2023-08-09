Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Allbirds, Inc. (BIRD) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2023, Allbirds, Inc. (BIRD - Free Report) reported revenue of $70.48 million, down 9.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.18, compared to -$0.12 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $67.44 million, representing a surprise of +4.51%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +18.18%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.22.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Allbirds, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Stores: 62 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 59.8.
  • Net Revenue- International: $19.73 million versus $17.81 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Net Revenue- United States: $50.75 million compared to the $49.62 million average estimate based on five analysts.
Shares of Allbirds, Inc. have returned +5.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

