Back to top

Image: Bigstock

FleetCor Technologies (FLT) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

FleetCor Technologies (FLT - Free Report) reported $948.17 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.1%. EPS of $4.19 for the same period compares to $4.17 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.31% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $945.21 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.18, the EPS surprise was +0.24%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how FleetCor Technologies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Corporate Payments: $246.95 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $230.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +30.2%.
  • Revenues- Lodging: $136.56 million versus $133.10 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.8% change.
  • Revenues- Other: $55.97 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $64.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.9%.
  • Revenues- Fleet: $382.61 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $394.78 million.
  • Revenue- Brazil: $126.08 million compared to the $127.34 million average estimate based on four analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for FleetCor Technologies here>>>

Shares of FleetCor Technologies have returned -3.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise