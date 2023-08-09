Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Rapid7 (RPD) Q2 Earnings

Rapid7 (RPD - Free Report) reported $190.42 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.7%. EPS of $0.18 for the same period compares to -$0.01 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $188.02 million, representing a surprise of +1.28%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +63.64%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.11.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Rapid7 performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Annualized recurring revenue: $750.85 billion versus $751.48 billion estimated by six analysts on average.
  • ARR per customer: $66,500 versus $77,859.03 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Number of customers: 11287 compared to the 11140.58 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Professional services: $8.72 million compared to the $8.95 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.7% year over year.
  • Revenue- Products: $181.70 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $179.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.2%.
  • Non-Gaap Gross Profit- Professional services: $2.42 million versus $1.42 million estimated by eight analysts on average.
  • Non-Gaap Gross Profit- Products: $137.67 million compared to the $135.27 million average estimate based on eight analysts.
Shares of Rapid7 have returned -0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

