Montrose Environmental (MEG) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2023, Montrose Environmental (MEG - Free Report) reported revenue of $159.1 million, up 13.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.38, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +10.39% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $144.13 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.29, the EPS surprise was -31.03%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Montrose Environmental performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Assessment, Permitting and Response: $61.41 million versus $51.52 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Remediation & Reuse: $47.64 million versus $45.83 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Measurements & Analysis: $50.06 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $44.61 million.
Shares of Montrose Environmental have returned -16.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

