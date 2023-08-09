Back to top

SciPlay (SCPL) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, SciPlay (SCPL - Free Report) reported revenue of $189.9 million, up 18.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.25, compared to $0.23 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $182.7 million, representing a surprise of +3.94%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -7.41%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.27.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how SciPlay performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average Monthly Active Users: 5.8 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 6.07 million.
  • Average Daily Active Users: 2.2 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2.32 million.
  • ARPDAU: $0.93 versus $0.85 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue - Web in-app purchases and other: $20.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $20.70 million.
  • Revenue - Mobile in-app purchases: $169.60 million versus $162.55 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of SciPlay have returned +0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

