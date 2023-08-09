Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Flyware (FLYW) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Flyware (FLYW - Free Report) reported $79.5 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 54.4%. EPS of -$0.15 for the same period compares to -$0.22 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +8.41% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $73.33 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.15, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Flyware performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Payment Volume: $4.09 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.09 billion.
  • Revenue- Transaction: $66.85 million compared to the $61.03 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenue- Platform and usage-based fee: $18.02 million versus $12.25 million estimated by three analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Flyware here>>>

Shares of Flyware have returned +13% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Flywire Corporation (FLYW)

