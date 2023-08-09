Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Supernus (SUPN) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN - Free Report) reported $135.56 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 20.3%. EPS of -$0.02 for the same period compares to $0.14 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -6.64% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $145.21 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.23, the EPS surprise was -108.70%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Supernus performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Net product sales- Trokendi XR: $19.30 million versus $17.85 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -73% change.
  • Revenues- Net product sales- Oxtellar XR: $23.80 million compared to the $30.49 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -20.7% year over year.
  • Revenues- Net product sales- Qelbree: $31 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $35.19 million.
  • Revenues- Net product sales: $128.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $139.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -22.5%.
  • Revenues- Royalty revenues: $7.20 million versus $5.21 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +56.8% change.
  • Revenues- Net product sales- GOCOVRI: $28.80 million versus $30.47 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Net product sales- Other: $7.80 million compared to the $8.02 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Net product sales- APOKYN: $17.60 million compared to the $17.15 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Supernus here>>>

Shares of Supernus have returned +8.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SUPN) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise