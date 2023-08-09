We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Compared to Estimates, Vital Energy (VTLE) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Vital Energy (VTLE - Free Report) reported $335.06 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 40.2%. EPS of $4.35 for the same period compares to $7.50 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.16% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $342.46 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.07, the EPS surprise was +6.88%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Vital Energy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Vital Energy here>>>
- Sales volumes - Average daily oil equivalent sales volumes: 90030 BOE/D compared to the 89478.34 BOE/D average estimate based on six analysts.
- Sales volumes - Oil equivalents: 8193 MBOE compared to the 8133.24 MBOE average estimate based on four analysts.
- Sales volumes - NGL: 2050 MBBL versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2025.19 MBBL.
- Sales volumes - Natural gas: 12638 MMcf compared to the 12676.17 MMcf average estimate based on three analysts.
- Average sales prices per Bbl - NGL: $12.63 versus $12.41 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Sales volumes - Oil: 4037 MBBL compared to the 4005.07 MBBL average estimate based on three analysts.
- Average sales prices per Bbl - Oil: $74.09 compared to the $73.51 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Average sales prices per Mcf - Natural gas: $0.71 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.65.
- Average sales prices per Bbl - Oil, with commodity derivatives: $74.43 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $73.80.
- Average sales prices per Mcf - Natural gas, with commodity derivatives: $1.45 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.32.
- Revenues- Natural gas: $8.95 million compared to the $15.03 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -86.6% year over year.
- Revenues- Oil: $299.09 million versus $308.50 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -27.1% change.
Shares of Vital Energy have returned +14% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.