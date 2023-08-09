Back to top

Open Lending (LPRO) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Open Lending (LPRO - Free Report) reported $38.15 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 26.7%. EPS of $0.09 for the same period compares to $0.18 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +7.39% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $35.53 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.09, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Open Lending performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Profit share: $17.81 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $17.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -38.9%.
  • Revenue- Program fees: $17.89 million compared to the $16.13 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.7% year over year.
  • Revenue- Claims administration service fees: $2.45 million versus $2.28 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.7% change.
Shares of Open Lending have returned +1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

