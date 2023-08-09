Back to top

Take-Two (TTWO) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Take-Two Interactive (TTWO - Free Report) reported $1.2 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 19.9%. EPS of $0.36 for the same period compares to $0.61 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.2 billion, representing a surprise of -0.15%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -2.70%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.37.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Take-Two performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total net bookings: $1.20 billion versus the 15-analyst average estimate of $1.21 billion.
  • Net bookings by distribution channel - Physical retail and other: $35.70 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $52.92 million.
  • Net bookings by distribution channel - Digital online: $1.17 billion versus $1.17 billion estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Net bookings by platform mix - Mobile: $689.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $650.59 million.
  • Net bookings by platform mix - Console: $419.20 million compared to the $465.86 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net bookings by platform mix - PC and other: $92.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $112.69 million.
  • Net Revenues by Distribution Channel- Physical retail and other: $44.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $51.20 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -30.8%.
  • Net Revenues by Distribution Channel- Digital online: $1.24 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.20 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.5%.
Shares of Take-Two have returned -1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

