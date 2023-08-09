Back to top

The RealReal (REAL) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

The RealReal (REAL - Free Report) reported $130.86 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 15.3%. EPS of -$0.30 for the same period compares to -$0.40 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $132.56 million, representing a surprise of -1.29%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +16.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.36.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how The RealReal performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Active Buyers: 985 thousand versus 1031.4 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.
  • AOV (Average Order Value): $537 versus $481.14 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Number of Orders: 789 versus 934.82 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • NMV (Net Merchandise Value): $303.92 million compared to the $331.92 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Take Rate: 36.7% versus 36.75% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • GMV (Gross Merchandise Value): $423.34 million compared to the $449.80 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Direct Revenue: $20.89 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $16.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -51%.
Shares of The RealReal have returned +0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

