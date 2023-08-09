Back to top

Talos Energy (TALO) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Talos Energy (TALO - Free Report) reported $367.21 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 29.3%. EPS of $0.09 for the same period compares to $1.20 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $374.97 million, representing a surprise of -2.07%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -57.14%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.21.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Talos Energy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average sale price per bbl - NGL: $16.25 versus $20.15 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Average daily production - NGL: 5.3 MBBL/D versus 4.9 MBBL/D estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Average daily production - Total: 70.3 MBOE/D versus 70.1 MBOE/D estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Average daily production - Natural gas: 72.9 MMcf/D compared to the 81.9 MMcf/D average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Average sale price per mcf - Natural gas: $2.46 versus $2.31 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Average daily production - Oil: 52.8 MBBL/D compared to the 51.6 MBBL/D average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Average sale price per bbl - Oil: $71.44 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $71.16.
Shares of Talos Energy have returned +17.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

