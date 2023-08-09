Back to top

UMH (UMH) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, UMH Properties (UMH - Free Report) reported revenue of $55.29 million, up 12.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.21, compared to -$0.41 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.84% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $54.83 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.20, the EPS surprise was +5.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how UMH performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Income- Sales of Manufactured Homes: $8.23 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $7.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.6%.
  • Income- Rental and Related Income: $47.06 million compared to the $46.98 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.5% year over year.
  • Net Income Per Share- Diluted: -$0.07 versus -$0.04 estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of UMH have returned +0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

