Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Endeavor (EDR) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Endeavor Group (EDR - Free Report) reported $1.44 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.4%. EPS of -$0.19 for the same period compares to $0.32 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.89% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.31, the EPS surprise was -161.29%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Endeavor performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Owned Sports Properties: $340.09 million compared to the $341.34 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenue- Events, Experiences & Rights: $591.08 million compared to the $637.54 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenue- Sports Data & Technology: $130.57 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $96.73 million.
  • Revenue- Eliminations: -$6.67 million compared to the -$6.07 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenue- Representation: $381.15 million compared to the $380.19 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Owned Sports Properties: $179.23 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $170.21 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Events, Experiences & Rights: $76.58 million versus $88.89 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Sports Data & Technology: $13.74 million versus $11.92 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate: -$71.79 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$72.83 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Representation: $107.15 million versus $99.03 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Endeavor here>>>

Shares of Endeavor have returned +1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (EDR) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise