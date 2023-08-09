Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2023, Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO - Free Report) reported revenue of $221.04 million, up 45.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.74, compared to $0.53 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $201.91 million, representing a surprise of +9.47%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +17.46%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.63.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Halozyme Therapeutics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Product sales, net: $73.89 million compared to the $64.29 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +59.6% year over year.
  • Revenues- Royalties: $111.74 million versus $109.47 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +30.9% change.
  • Revenues- Revenues under collaboration agreements: $35.41 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $28.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +70.9%.
Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics have returned +12.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

