Back to top

Image: Bigstock

QuidelOrtho (QDEL) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

QuidelOrtho (QDEL - Free Report) reported $665.1 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.4%. EPS of $0.26 for the same period compares to $2.12 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $619.84 million, representing a surprise of +7.30%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.25.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how QuidelOrtho performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenues by product- Molecular Diagnostic Solutions: $6.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $10.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -70.1%.
  • Net Revenues by product- Transfusion Medicine: $163.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $161.42 million.
  • Net Revenues by product- Point-of-Care: $134.20 million versus $104.69 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Revenues by product- Labs: $361.40 million versus $342.71 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for QuidelOrtho here>>>

Shares of QuidelOrtho have returned -1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise