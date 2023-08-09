Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Masonite (DOOR) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Masonite (DOOR - Free Report) reported $741.88 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.6%. EPS of $2.30 for the same period compares to $2.58 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.75% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $729.12 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.09, the EPS surprise was +10.05%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Masonite performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- North America Residential: $585 million compared to the $590.15 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.8% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Europe: $66 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $62.81 million.
  • Net Sales- Architectural: $87.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $79.19 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.5%.
Shares of Masonite have returned +6.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

